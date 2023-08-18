34th Peterborough Folk Festival kicks off with concert at Market Hall

Send this page to someone via email

The 34th Peterborough Folk Festival kicked off Thursday night with a concert at Market Hall in downtown Peterborough, Ont.

Prince Edward Island-based band the East Pointers headlined the evening, with opening acts Mimi O’Bonsawin from northern Ontario and Peterborough’s own Irish Millie showcasing her fiddling talents.

Admission to the festival at Nicholls Oval Park over the weekend is free, with donations accepted. A ticketed concert is also happening Friday night at the Gordon Best Theatre featuring Angelique Francis, with Emily Burgess opening.

Festival chairperson Rob Davis says among the 30 artists for the weekend, 12 are from the local Peterborough area.

He noted that this year there are co-recipients of the festival’s Emerging Artist Award, recognizing an artist under age 30 showcasing talent, skill and dedication: Millie and Nicholas Campbell.

“Our young talent is so amazing this year,” Davis told the audience.

Davis said along with four stages of live music at Nicholls Oval, there is also an artisan village featuring local artisan and craft vendors.

View image in full screen Poster Courtesy: Peterborough Folk Festival, Poster design by Brittany Brooks. Peterborough Folk Festival

The festival gets underway Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. with the children’s village, Artisan Village, food vendors and Cameron’s Pavilion. Live music begins on the Generation Solar Stage and Cameron’s Pavilion Stage at noon.

The festival is accessible on foot and bike from the Rotary Trail, with valet bike parking courtesy of the B!KE Community Bike Shop.