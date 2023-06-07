Loreena McKennitt to perform at Peterborough Folk Festival on Aug. 20

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Folk Festival will feature the “ecletic Celtic” music of Loreena McKennitt this summer.

On Wednesday, organizers announced the multi-platinum singer and songwriter will take to the stage for the 34th festival on Sunday, Aug. 20. The three-day festival begins Aug. 17 at Market Hall and continues Aug. 19-20 at Nicholls Oval Park.

McKennitt, the native of Morden, Man., is a two-time Juno Award winner and has received two Grammy nominations and sold more than 14 million albums over her two-decade career

“We are so honoured to have Loreena McKennitt perform at the Peterborough Folk Festival 2023,” said Ryan Kemp, festival artistic director.

“Not only is Ms. McKennitt a critically acclaimed singer and composer, she is also revered for her passion for human rights and the protection of the environment. As the second-largest cultural event in the region promoting inclusivity and diversity, we are so grateful to have Ms. McKennitt share her incredible talent and generosity of spirit with all of those who attend the festival.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her catalogue includes seven studio recordings, three seasonal recordings, a live in-concert DVD and two DVD documentaries.

McKennitt is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Manitoba. In 2002 and 2012 she was the recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals and in 2013 she was appointed to the rank of Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters by the Republic of France.

She was recently inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Each year the Peterborough Folk Festival attracts more than 12,000 people to the region, making it the second-largest cultural event of the summer.

Of the 28 artists who performed at the festival in 2022, 11 were local.

2:22 Peterborough Folk Festival returns to Nicholls Oval Park

Advertisement