Hot weather drives up calls for Calgary emergency services

While some don’t mind the soaring temperatures and are soaking up the last bit of summer weather, it can be extremely dangerous.

Emergency officials say when the mercury rises, so do the calls for help.

AHS EMS in Calgary said paramedics have responded to an increased number of calls specifically for heat-related illnesses.

Public information officer Adam Loria said hydration is key because our bodies lose water much quicker in the heat.

“If you know or plan to be out in it, ideally hydrating with water 12- to 24-hours ahead of when you are going to be out,” said Loria.

Protecting the outside of your body is equally important.

“You want to protect your skin, so long sleeves or pants when possible, as long as it’s something with some airflow and not too heavy. And, of course, sunscreen. We recommend SPF 30 or higher,” said Loria.

Many simply can’t escape the extreme temperatures.

“The current heatwave highlights the fact that for some people, it’s more than just uncomfortable — it can be dangerous and even life-threatening,” a statement from Woods Homes reads.

Woods Homes says those experiencing housing instability, and those with addictions are among those most at risk during periods of high prolonged heat, which includes some of Woods’ own young clients.

Outreach teams have been in the community handing out cooling kits, which include things like bottled water, hats, sunscreen and food.

They have handed out more than 100 kits in recent days and are asking for donations to stockpile, in case of another heatwave this summer.

Heat-related illness can be mild or severe and can include dizziness, nausea, vomiting and even death, in extreme cases.