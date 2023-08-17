Edmonton couple accused of trafficking drugs to city’s vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been accused by the Edmonton Police Service of fuelling the city’s drug crisis by supplying fentanyl and other substances to the vulnerable community.

In February, police launched an investigation into an Edmonton couple who were reportedly trafficking large quantities of illicit drugs to members of the city’s marginalized community.

Police said several teams worked together over the spring and summer on the case, including the Healthy Streets Operations Centre community safety teams and the drug expert and investigative team.

On Wednesday, EPS said several police teams carried out an elaborate arrest plan at three southside locations.

A woman was arrested at the couple’s home near 98th Street and 69th Avenue, while a man was arrested without incident while fueling up his vehicle at a nearby gas station.

Search warrants were executed on the man’s vehicle, in the home and in a storage locker being rented by the suspects on 17th Street and 74th Avenue.

The search of the house resulted in several ounces of narcotics being seized along with a loaded firearm, which police said has since been confirmed to be stolen.

Various materials and drug-related paraphernalia associated with the production of fentanyl were also located in the house. Police said investigators also found narcotics and cash in the vehicle.

Edmonton police said the search of the storage locker revealed three firearms, a large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a central nervous system depressant known as the “date-rape” drug.

“These two individuals were selling deadly illicit drugs like fentanyl to members of the vulnerable community, further victimizing them and fueling the violence we’re seeing in our inner-city,” said EPS Crime Suppression Branch Insp. Angie Kemp.

“To be clear, this was a significant arrest, though there are others who continue to make a living by preying on those with addictions across our city, and not just in the inner-city.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To be clear, this was a significant arrest, though there are others who continue to make a living by preying on those with addictions across our city, and not just in the inner-city."

In total, police seized more than $90,000 worth of street drugs, including 623.18 grams of fentanyl, 213.58 grams of cocaine, 119.29 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 2.5 litres of GHB.

Edmonton police said Tyler Melnick, 29, and Lisa Duperron, 35, both of Edmonton, are facing a total of 43 firearm and drug-related offences.

