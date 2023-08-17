Menu

U.S. News

Trump wants his federal election trial to start in April 2026

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 17, 2023 7:47 pm
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

Click to play video: 'What makes Georgia’s prosecution of Trump different from his other cases?'
What makes Georgia’s prosecution of Trump different from his other cases?
© 2023 The Canadian Press

