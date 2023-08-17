Man, 40, charged after hit-and-run collision in Brampton leaves woman, children injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run collision left a woman and two children injured in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 3, around 7:30 p.m., a four-vehicle collision occurred in the Airport Road and Clark Boulevard area.

Officers said the driver, who is believed to have caused the collision, was allegedly driving a stolen black 2016 Dodge Ram truck.

Police said he fled the scene on foot.

According to police, a woman and two children suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the collision.

Police said a 40-year-old man has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to remain causing bodily harm, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of dangerous operation and fail to remain, and five counts of operating while prohibited.

Police said the accused has a province-wide driving prohibition for multiple previous offences.

“His past convictions include dangerous operation, flight while pursued by a peace officer, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,” police said in a news release.

“Although this started with what is seen as a property crime, with a vehicle being stolen, it led to this gravely unfortunate situation that has altered the lives and well-being of a family in our community,” Insp. Wendy Sims of the force’s road safety services unit said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.