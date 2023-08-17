Sask. RCMP Major Crimes investigating homicide in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are leading the investigation into a homicide that occurred in North Battleford. They say the victim was also assaulted in an incident that officers responded to the day prior.

On August 16, 2023, the Battlefords RCMP responded to a report of a man described as dead in a vacant house on 1402 102nd Street in North Battleford.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed the deceased was the same victim of assault, which occurred the prior evening,” police stated. “The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old James Barbaric from North Battleford. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support.”

According to a release, Battlefords RCMP secured the scene for further investigation and due to the circumstances of the incident, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes was engaged and is now the lead investigative agency.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is asking residents in the community, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of 1402 102nd Street in North Battleford between 10 p.m., on August 15, 2023, and 1 p.m., on August 16, 2023, to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or your local police service,” police stated.

Investigators are also looking for any surveillance footage residents in the community may have in this time frame and location.”

As the investigation is ongoing, police are advising the public that information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.