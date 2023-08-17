Saskatchewan offers aid as 20,000 Yellowknife residents escape wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Yellowknife residents are evacuating the Northwest Territories as wildfires rage across the northern part of Canada, by car and plane.

Roughly 20,000 residents need to be out of the area by noon on Friday and Saskatchewan is offering shelter to those escaping the flames and smoke.

Premier Scott Moe took to social media Thursday morning, saying the province has offered assistance to the Northwest Territories.

I have been in touch with Premier Cochrane to offer whatever assistance we can provide to the Northwest Territories in their evacuation of Yellowknife and other communities. We are prepared to provide temporary accommodation for evacuees if required, along with support on the… — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Saskatchewan sent out a statement later in the day, saying temporary accommodations will be provided if required, and support will be given to fight the wildfires.

“Today, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) deployed an Incident Management Team (5 staff), two Agency representatives and 40 Type 1 wildland firefighters to support the wildfire efforts in Northwest Territories. The group left from the Prince Albert Airport this morning and is expected to be out of the province for approximately two weeks, but they can be called back to Saskatchewan at any time should the need arise,” read the statement.

“Currently, 16 Saskatchewan wildland firefighters are deployed in the Yukon to help local ground crews in their efforts to contain wildfires burning in the territory.”

The N.W.T. government has urged residents to stay with family or to find accommodations in Valleyview, Fox Creek or Red Deer, Alta., all more than 1,000 kilometres away.

At a press conference on Wednesday night, N.W.T Environment Minister Shane Thompson said guides are available to help navigate drivers through the smokier parts of the road out of Yellowknife.

“If you’re able to and plan to leave by road, pilot vehicles will help guide drivers through smokier areas immediately outside the city,” Thompson said.

— With files from Global News’ Nathaniel Dove and Paula Tran