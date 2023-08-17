Menu

Economy

Union, province headed back to bargaining table on Manitoba liquor workers’ stalemate, MGEU says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 3:51 pm
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) employees took their frustration to the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature building on Tuesday morning as they entered their second week of full-scale job action. View image in full screen
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) employees took their frustration to the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature building on Tuesday morning as they entered their second week of full-scale job action. Global News
The union representing Manitoba liquor workers says it will be back at the bargaining table with the province Friday.

Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) president Kyle Ross said in a statement Thursday afternoon that a “significant step forward” is expected in the negotiations.

Ross said he’d rather see MGEU and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries come to terms on a contract than have one imposed by arbitration, as union members will have the chance to vote on a settlement reached organically between the two parties — an opportunity that won’t be afforded to them if it’s decided through arbitration.

The process will also be much faster, whereas arbitration could take more than a year to resolve, and workers have already been without a contract for a year and a half.

The dispute centres around an increase in worker wages to keep up with inflation, with the union rejecting MBLL’s offer and calling for something more in line, percentage-wise, with the increase Premier Heather Stefanson and Manitoba MLAs will be receiving.

The ongoing strike has seen many Manitoba liquor workers on the picket lines and numerous Liquor Marts temporarily close their doors in recent weeks.

Global News has reached out to MBLL for more details about the latest development.

