Adams Lake wildfire: Evacuation orders possible for Scotch Creek, Lee Creek

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it’s possible that evacuation alerts for two communities near the Adams Lake wildfire could be upgraded to evacuation orders.

“That has not happened yet, but the wind situation is not favourable for this afternoon,” the regional district said Thursday morning.

“Now is the time to prepare yourself for an evacuation.”

6:28 BC Wildfire officials warn about cold front moving across province

In its immediate forecast, Environment Canada is projecting strong, gusty winds, which could worsen wildfire conditions and start new fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“Widespread southwesterly winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 will develop this morning and switch to northwesterly 20 km/h gusting to 50 near midday (Central Interior) or overnight and into Friday (Southern Interior) as a dry, cold front passes,” said Environment Canada.

“Instability along the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, The main hazard is localized severe winds with speeds up to or above 70 km/h and dry lightning (lightning that comes with little or no rain).”

1:57 NWT wildfires: Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate city

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, located around 21 kilometres north of Chase, is currently sized at 10,004 hectares.

A large area around the Lower East Adams Lake fire is under evacuation alert, including the communities of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, which were put on notice on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property,” said the regional district.

“It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation. However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”