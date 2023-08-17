Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking CCTV footage from just before fatal shooting at Market Mall

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 2:24 pm
CPS vehicles outside of the south entrance of Market Mall following a fatal Aug. 12 shooting. View image in full screen
CPS vehicles outside of the south entrance of Market Mall following a fatal Aug. 12 shooting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for more dashcam footage of events surrounding the fatal weekend shooting at Market Mall.

Police received reports of shots fired outside the south entrance of the mall around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

CPS later identified the victim as 23-year-old Danny Truong.

Police are now looking for dashcam footage from the two hours preceding the shooting, specifically of the southeast parking lot outside the mall’s Starbucks and The Keg Steakhouse and Grill.

Earlier this week, police confirmed the suspect vehicle, a white 2015 Volvo CX60 with a missing gas cap, had been located and was confirmed to be stolen before the shooting.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the southeast Market Mall parking lot from between 12:45 and 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Paula Tran and Ryan White, Global News

Calgary police identify victim of Market Mall shooting
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingCalgary fatal shootingMarket Mall fatal shootingMarket Mall shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

