Calgary police seeking CCTV footage from just before fatal shooting at Market Mall

Calgary police are looking for more dashcam footage of events surrounding the fatal weekend shooting at Market Mall.

Police received reports of shots fired outside the south entrance of the mall around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

CPS later identified the victim as 23-year-old Danny Truong.

Police are now looking for dashcam footage from the two hours preceding the shooting, specifically of the southeast parking lot outside the mall’s Starbucks and The Keg Steakhouse and Grill.

Earlier this week, police confirmed the suspect vehicle, a white 2015 Volvo CX60 with a missing gas cap, had been located and was confirmed to be stolen before the shooting.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the southeast Market Mall parking lot from between 12:45 and 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Paula Tran and Ryan White, Global News