Flags lowered prior to celebration of life for Norfolk firefighter who died in B.C.

All 11 fire stations in Norfolk County lowered flags to half-mast Thursday in memory of an Ontario firefighter killed while battling a wildfire in B.C. in late July.

The honour comes just days before a celebration of life for Waterford, Ont. native Zachery Freeman Muise who died while working in a remote area north of Fort St. John.

Norfolk County firefighters, county staff and family are expected to be in attendance at the event at the Greens at Renton Golf Course in Simcoe on Sunday.

“We are all saddened by the loss of a fellow brother,” said Norfolk fire chief Gord Stilwell said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all of Zak’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for our community.”

According to an obituary posted online, Muise is survived by his parents, siblings and nieces.

Muise was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John airport but succumbed to his injuries while en route, according to police. He was working for a private B.C. company helping to fight the Donnie Creek wildfire — the largest in the province’s history.

“All of us in Norfolk County are deeply saddened by the passing of Zachery,” said Mayor Amy Martin. “We respect his bravery and willingness to protect others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Those wishing to pay tribute to Muise can do so via an online tribute wall.

— With files from Amy Judd.