N.W.T wildfire evacuees shelter in Leduc, St. Albert as blaze threatens Yellowknife

Residents of N.W.T. arrived in the Edmonton area Wednesday after they were ordered to leave their homes due to threat from an approaching wildfire.

Evacuees were no longer accepted at the reception centre set up in St. Albert as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night as the city said the centre had reached capacity.

“St. Albert will continue to provide support for the registered evacuees we are hosting in our community,” the city said.

“Wildfire evacuees currently registered with the City of St. Albert will continue to receive supports in St. Albert — including accommodations — and do not need to go to Leduc.”

The City of Leduc opened a reception centre at the Leduc Recreation Centre, 4330 Black Gold Drive, to help evacuees starting Thursday morning.

Leduc officials said they are unsure of how many people are being directed to the Leduc centre but will provide assistance to as many as they are able.

The city asked residents to not bring donations by the reception centre as it is not set up to take them.

All residents of Yellowknife, N.W.T., were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as a wildfire – estimated in size at 162,936 hectares – crept closer to the capital city.

The most recent update from the N.W.T. government said the fire is 16 kilometres away from Yellowknife.

There are also evacuation orders in effect for N’Dilo, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.