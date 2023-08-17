Menu

Fire

N.W.T wildfire evacuees shelter in Leduc, St. Albert as blaze threatens Yellowknife

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 17, 2023 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'NWT wildfires: Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate city'
NWT wildfires: Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate city
All 20,000 people in the city of Yellowknife were ordered to start evacuating on Wednesday evening due to nearby wildfires in Northwest Territories, taking advantage while the road is still open and the runway is still accessible. Jayme Doll has the latest.
Residents of N.W.T. arrived in the Edmonton area Wednesday after they were ordered to leave their homes due to threat from an approaching wildfire.

Evacuees were no longer accepted at the reception centre set up in St. Albert as of 8 p.m. Wednesday night as the city said the centre had reached capacity.

“St. Albert will continue to provide support for the registered evacuees we are hosting in our community,” the city said.

“Wildfire evacuees currently registered with the City of St. Albert will continue to receive supports in St. Albert — including accommodations — and do not need to go to Leduc.”

READ MORE: Trudeau to convene urgent ministers’ meeting on N.W.T. wildfires

The City of Leduc opened a reception centre at the Leduc Recreation Centre, 4330 Black Gold Drive, to help evacuees starting Thursday morning.

Click to play video: '‘Got to get out of here’: Yellowknife on alert as wildfire inches closer'
‘Got to get out of here’: Yellowknife on alert as wildfire inches closer

Leduc officials said they are unsure of how many people are being directed to the Leduc centre but will provide assistance to as many as they are able.

Trending Now

The city asked residents to not bring donations by the reception centre as it is not set up to take them.

All residents of Yellowknife, N.W.T., were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as a wildfire – estimated in size at 162,936 hectares – crept closer to the capital city.

The most recent update from the N.W.T. government said the fire is 16 kilometres away from Yellowknife.

There are also evacuation orders in effect for N’Dilo, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.

WildfireSt. AlbertLeducAlberta Emergency ResponseAlberta Wildfire ResponseN.W.T wildfiren.w.t. firenorthern canada wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

