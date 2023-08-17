Man, 46, charged after designated driver sexually assaulted in Scugog, Ont.: police

A 46-year-old man has been charged after a designated driver was sexually assaulted in Scugog, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 2, the suspect used a designated driving service and was being driven by the victim.
Police said the victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted them and touched them in an inappropriate manner.
Officers said a 46-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes has been charged with sexual assault and was released on an undertaking.
“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
