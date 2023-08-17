Menu

Crime

Man, 46, charged after designated driver sexually assaulted in Scugog, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:37 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
A 46-year-old man has been charged after a designated driver was sexually assaulted in Scugog, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 2, the suspect used a designated driving service and was being driven by the victim.

Police said the victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted them and touched them in an inappropriate manner.

Officers said a 46-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes has been charged with sexual assault and was released on an undertaking.

Trending Now

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

