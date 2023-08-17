Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto exploring new taxes, parking levy to tackle budget deficit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:43 am
The city says it is working with security contracts following a complaint launched by the World Sikh Organization of Canada. View image in full screen
Toronto city hall is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada’s largest city, including raising the land-transfer tax on high-value homes, increasing the vacant homes tax from one to three per cent, and a new commercial parking levy.

A new report from Toronto’s city manager and the interim chief financial officer and treasurer says the city is facing a combined operating and capital pressure of $46.5 billion in its budget over the next decade.

The report on the city’s long-term financial plan also affirms a warning that was featured prominently in the recent mayoral byelection — that Toronto is facing a $1.5 budget shortfall next year.

The report lists measures for the city to generate new revenue, including progressively higher rates of municipal land-transfer tax on homes valued at more than $3 million, along with the higher vacant home tax and a commercial parking levy.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Olivia Chow has also urged the provincial and federal governments to give Toronto more financial support.

Trending Now

The city’s executive committee will consider the recommendations at a special meeting next week.

Click to play video: 'Toronto housing market not keeping up with population growth: TRREB'
Toronto housing market not keeping up with population growth: TRREB
TorontoToronto politicsCity of Torontotoronto city hallOlivia ChowToronto BudgetToronto TaxesMayor Olivia ChowNew Toronto taxesToronto parking levy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices