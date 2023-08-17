Toronto exploring new taxes, parking levy to tackle budget deficit

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada’s largest city, including raising the land-transfer tax on high-value homes, increasing the vacant homes tax from one to three per cent, and a new commercial parking levy.

A new report from Toronto’s city manager and the interim chief financial officer and treasurer says the city is facing a combined operating and capital pressure of $46.5 billion in its budget over the next decade.

The report on the city’s long-term financial plan also affirms a warning that was featured prominently in the recent mayoral byelection — that Toronto is facing a $1.5 budget shortfall next year.

The report lists measures for the city to generate new revenue, including progressively higher rates of municipal land-transfer tax on homes valued at more than $3 million, along with the higher vacant home tax and a commercial parking levy.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Olivia Chow has also urged the provincial and federal governments to give Toronto more financial support.

The city’s executive committee will consider the recommendations at a special meeting next week.