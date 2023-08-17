Menu

Comments

Canada

Ontario reviewing supervised consumption sites after Toronto shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:34 am
Vigil held at Jimmy Simpson Park for Toronto mother struck by stray bullets in Leslieville
Vigil held at Jimmy Simpson Park for Toronto mother struck by stray bullets in Leslieville – Jul 17, 2023
Ontario says it has launched a “critical incident review” of the province’s supervised consumption sites after a woman was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto’s east end last month.

Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones, says all sites are expected to comply with strict requirements and the review will start with the South Riverdale Community Health Centre near the scene of Karolina Huebner-Makurat’s death.

Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood on July 7 when she was hit by a stray bullet after a physical altercation between three men resulted in shots being fired.

Three people are facing charges in her death, including 23-year-old SRCHC community worker Khalila Zara Mohammed who is charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

Twenty-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim was also arrested and charged this week with manslaughter and robbery, while 32-year-old Damian Hudson was arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court and Toronto police say they are still looking for a third suspect involved in the shooting.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

