Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 17

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Cree language programs at Saskatoon Public Schools

Culture and language learning programs are available at Saskatoon Public Schools.

Wâhkôhtowin School, formerly Confederation Park School, offers dual-language education in English and Cree.

Those involved in the program say it brings a sense of belonging and identity to the students.

3:33 Cree language programs at Saskatoon Public Schools

Work continues on Saskatoon’s budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

Saskatoon city councillors continue to chip away at a big budget shortfall in 2024 and 2025.

Savings have been found, and now the potential is for an 8.92 per cent property tax increase next year and a six per cent increase the following year.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton offers his thoughts on the process and the next steps in finding savings.

3:39 Work continues on Saskatoon’s budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Minnie: Adopt a Pet

Minnie is a 14-month-old husky mix in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the ideal home for Minnie.

Omidian also discusses the need for more foster families to help with the influx of dogs and puppies at the shelter.

4:18 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Minnie: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 17.

