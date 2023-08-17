76-year-old N.B. man dies in hospital after crash near Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A 76-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning outside of Halifax.

In a media release, RCMP said they responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Grand Desert Station Road and Highway 207 in the community of Grand Desert, N.S., at about 3:10 a.m.

Police said that upon arrival, they learned that a GMC Sierra was travelling east on the highway before it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

“The driver of the truck, and lone occupant, a 76-year-old New Brunswick man, was transported to hospital by EHS, where he was pronounced deceased,” police said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene following the crash. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Highway 207 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.