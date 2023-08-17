Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court agrees to hear airline appeal on air passenger rights

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'How air passenger rights changes will impact travellers'
How air passenger rights changes will impact travellers
WATCH: How air passenger rights changes will impact travellers – Apr 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from several airlines looking to quash rules that boost compensation to passengers for delayed flights or damaged luggage.

Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 16 other appellants argue that Canada’s four-year-old passenger rights charter violates global standards and should be rendered invalid for international flights.

Launched in 2019, the legal action states the provisions exceed the Canadian Transportation Agency’s authority and contravene the Montreal Convention by imposing heftier compensation requirements for flight cancellations or lost baggage.

Click to play video: 'Canada aims to toughen air passenger bill of rights'
Canada aims to toughen air passenger bill of rights

In December, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the airlines’ case, with the exception of one regulation that applies to the temporary loss of baggage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Transportation Agency and attorney general argue there is no conflict between passenger protections and the Montreal Convention, a multilateral treaty.

Under the federal rules, passengers have to be compensated up to $2,400 if they were denied boarding _ so-called flight bumping _ because a trip was overbooked, while delays and other payments for cancelled flights warrant compensation of up to $1,000.

More on Canada
Air Canadaporter airlinesAir Passenger RightsAirline CompensationSupreme Court CanadaAir Passenger Rights Charterair passenger rights appeal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices