City of Yellowknife ordered to evacuate due to nearby N.W.T. wildfires

Everyone in the city of Yellowknife was ordered to start evacuating on Wednesday due to nearby wildfires.

Northwest Territories Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson urged residents to leave by noon Friday at a news conference on Wednesday evening.

The evacuation will be done in phases due to level of risk, Thompson said.

“I want to be clear that the city is not in immediate danger and there is a safe window for residents to leave the city by road and by air,” he told reporters.

“Please take this order seriously and be prepared to leave the city by Friday.”

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the community evacuation was ordered so city staff can implement the evacuation plan while the highways are still open.

She urged residents to only share reliable and accurate information, and residents will be getting evacuation orders on their phones. The Government of Northwest Territories website will be updated with evacuation information, she said.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone. Please look out for each other when you can,” Alty said at Wednesday’s news conference.

The N.W.T. government, in an earlier fire update, said the blaze had advanced slightly overnight and was within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife, home to 20,000 people.

Across the city, residents continued to deal with heavy smoke and falling ash while crews tried to contain the blaze from entering the community.

N.W.T. fire information officer Mike Westwick said the fire could reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend if it doesn’t rain.

He said the fire could also reach Highway 3 — the main ground transportation artery for Yellowknife — by Thursday.

The N.W.T. is grappling with more than 200 wildfires that have already burned an area four times the size of Prince Edward Island.

Already eight communities have evacuated, representing 15 per cent — or nearly 6,800 people — of the territory’s population.

The territorial government declared a state of emergency late Tuesday, allowing it to access resources to combat what it’s calling an unprecedented wildfire season.

— With files from The Canadian Press