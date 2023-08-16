Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man with gang ties recaptured after fleeing upon prison release: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 6:12 pm
Harjot Singh Samra was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Harjot Singh Samra was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police say they have recaptured a man with known gang ties who fled upon release from prison last week.

Harjot Singh Samra was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to check into his halfway house after he was released last Thursday.

Police said they spotted him later that day driving near Cambie Street and Marine Drive, but that he sped away from officers.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police make large drug bust as officials put forward opiod crisis report'
Vancouver Police make large drug bust as officials put forward opiod crisis report

Samra was charged with gun and drug trafficking in 2017 as a part of the Vancouver Police Department’s ‘Project Tariff” investigation targeting the Heer/Dhillon/Samra crime group.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police said the group had been locked in conflict with other crime groups on the Lower Mainland.

More on Crime
vancouver policeDrug TraffickingCanada-Wide WarrantGangGang conflictWeapons traffickingProject Tariffharjot samraharjot singh samrafugitive capturedhalway house
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices