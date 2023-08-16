B.C. man with gang ties recaptured after fleeing upon prison release: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they have recaptured a man with known gang ties who fled upon release from prison last week.

Harjot Singh Samra was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to check into his halfway house after he was released last Thursday.

Police said they spotted him later that day driving near Cambie Street and Marine Drive, but that he sped away from officers.

Samra was charged with gun and drug trafficking in 2017 as a part of the Vancouver Police Department’s ‘Project Tariff” investigation targeting the Heer/Dhillon/Samra crime group.

At the time, police said the group had been locked in conflict with other crime groups on the Lower Mainland.