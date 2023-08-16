Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferry completes inaugural sailing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch'
Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch
Two new walk-on vessels are now docked in Nanaimo with plans to set sail next month. The private alternative may help bring relief to those growing frustrated with BC Ferries. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a rocky start, B.C.’s new passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver hit the seas for its inaugural sailing.

Hullo is offering 75-minute transits between the two cities on a pair of 354-passenger catamarans.

“We want to again thank our guests for their patience and understanding this week and we are thrilled to say HULLO as we launch our  sailings today,” Hullo CEO Alastair Caddick said in a media release.

“You can tell everyone is incredibly excited about the service, and we are eager to be a long term reliable transportation solution for travel between the mainland and Vancouver Island.”

Hullo had initially planned to launch on Monday, but was forced to cancel all sailings for the first two days of the week due to power outages in Nanaimo and strong winds on the Georgia Strait.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The company also announced this week that it was halving its schedule for the remainder of August from eight daily sailings (four in each direction) to four daily sailings (two in each direction).

Ferries will depart from Nanaimo daily at 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and from downtown Vancouver at noon and 6:30 p.m.

Fares start at $39.99 one-way, though the company is offering a $10 discount for passengers’ first bookings.

 

More on BC
VancouverNanaimoGeorgia StraitHulloCatamaranHullo Ferryfoot passenger ferrynanaimo vancouver ferryhullo inaugural sailingpassenger ferywalk-on ferry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices