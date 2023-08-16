New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferry completes inaugural sailing

Send this page to someone via email

After a rocky start, B.C.’s new passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver hit the seas for its inaugural sailing.

Hullo is offering 75-minute transits between the two cities on a pair of 354-passenger catamarans.

“We want to again thank our guests for their patience and understanding this week and we are thrilled to say HULLO as we launch our sailings today,” Hullo CEO Alastair Caddick said in a media release.

“You can tell everyone is incredibly excited about the service, and we are eager to be a long term reliable transportation solution for travel between the mainland and Vancouver Island.”

Hullo had initially planned to launch on Monday, but was forced to cancel all sailings for the first two days of the week due to power outages in Nanaimo and strong winds on the Georgia Strait.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also announced this week that it was halving its schedule for the remainder of August from eight daily sailings (four in each direction) to four daily sailings (two in each direction).

Ferries will depart from Nanaimo daily at 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and from downtown Vancouver at noon and 6:30 p.m.

Fares start at $39.99 one-way, though the company is offering a $10 discount for passengers’ first bookings.