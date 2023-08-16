County Road 28 roundabout 3-vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the County Road 28 roundabout south of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a report of the collision involving three vehicles, which they say appeared to be travelling in the same direction in the roundabout in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The roundabout opened in 2014, the first in Peterborough County.

The driver of one vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital, OPP said.

County Road 28 was closed in both the northbound and southbound lanes for about an hour as the vehicles were being removed. The east-west routes connecting to County Road 21 remained open.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.