Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Disappointing and unacceptable’: City of Toronto says fake enforcement letter left at encampment site

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:42 pm
Allan Gardens Encampment View image in full screen
An encampment in Allan Gardens is one of the largest in the city. Matthew Bingley/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto says a fake letter left at an encampment site warning of trespassing enforcement at Allan Gardens is “disappointing and unacceptable.”

In a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday, Toronto’s manager of media relations, Russell Baker, said the city is “aware of an unsigned letter” using the city’s logo, which advised the residents of the encampment site of “pending trespass enforcement scheduled for September 1.”

The fake letter urged those living in the encampment to remove their possessions from public property immediately.

The letter said on Sept. 1, the city would enforce the removal of all property and persons at their expense and would not reimburse any loss of property.

Trending Now

Baker confirmed the letter is fake, adding that it is “not associated with the City,” and said “the enforcement referred to in this fake letter is not happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This kind of deceptive and misleading act is disappointing and unacceptable. The City encourages park users who come across these fake letters to report them to 311.”

More on Toronto
City of TorontoEncampmentToronto encampmentAllan GardensFake letterallan gardens encampmentallan gardens fake letter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices