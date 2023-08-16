‘Disappointing and unacceptable’: City of Toronto says fake enforcement letter left at encampment site

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says a fake letter left at an encampment site warning of trespassing enforcement at Allan Gardens is “disappointing and unacceptable.”

In a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday, Toronto’s manager of media relations, Russell Baker, said the city is “aware of an unsigned letter” using the city’s logo, which advised the residents of the encampment site of “pending trespass enforcement scheduled for September 1.”

The fake letter urged those living in the encampment to remove their possessions from public property immediately.

The letter said on Sept. 1, the city would enforce the removal of all property and persons at their expense and would not reimburse any loss of property.

Baker confirmed the letter is fake, adding that it is “not associated with the City,” and said “the enforcement referred to in this fake letter is not happening.”

“This kind of deceptive and misleading act is disappointing and unacceptable. The City encourages park users who come across these fake letters to report them to 311.”