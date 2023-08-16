UNI goes in ‘a different direction,’ replaces CEO after botched bank app rollout

Send this page to someone via email

After six weeks of turmoil caused by the rollout of a banking app plagued by technical issues, UNI Financial Cooperation has replaced its CEO.

The Acadian credit union announced Wednesday that CEO Robert Moreau has been replaced by Camille Thériault.

During a news conference, chairman of the board, Pierre-Marcel Desjardins, said the board “decided to go in a different direction.”

UNI customers have been dealing with technical issues preventing some of them from doing basic banking since UNI rolled out their own app in early July.

Thériault, the new CEO, says more information is needed to understand why the rollout went so poorly.

“My role will be, over the next four or five weeks, to prepare a diagnostic of what the issues were, and we can prepare a plan,” he said.

Thériault previously served as CEO for UNI under its previous name, Caisse Populaire Acadienne, from 2004 until 2006.

He said all cards are on the table — including hiring more staff — to deal with the technical issues.

Desjardins said going back to the previous app, which was managed by Desjardins Bank, was not a possibility as it no longer has the capacity to support UNI clients.

“At the end of the day, we took the best decision regarding the implementation we could have with the information we had,” he said.

In July, Moreau defended the botched rollout of the app, telling reporters in French: “With a big transformation of this magnitude, the implementation of the new system did not come without surprises.”

— with files from Alex Cooke