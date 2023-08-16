Winnipeg cops looking for sexual assault suspect near HSC

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are urging residents to be cautious after a woman was sexually assaulted near the Heath Sciences Centre on Monday.

Police said the victim was walking down McDermot Avenue when she noticed a man following her onto Tecumseh Street. The man allegedly approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

Sex crimes investigators are looking for a suspect described as around five-feet four-inches tall, with an average build and short dreadlocks.

Winnipeggers are asked to stay safe and aware of their surroundings in the area that encompasses William Avenue, Arlington Street, Notre Dame Avenue, and Sherbrook Street, as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).