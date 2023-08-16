Canada post worker charged following probe into Niagara credit card theft: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara postal worker is facing charges after allegedly stealing a pair of pre-paid credit cards from a letter earlier in the year, according to police.

Investigators say a probe began in February after a complainant from Welland, Ont. revealed cards sent in the mail were never received but still used for purchases at various stores across the city.

The accused, named in a Niagara police release, was identified with the help of Canada Post inspectors who confirmed to detectives a uniformed person in security camera footage using one of the cards was in fact a staffer.

The Welland woman, arrested Tuesday, is facing two mail-theft charges and unauthorized use of credit cards.

In a statement, Niagara police say “more charges are anticipated” and disclosed that the postal worker regularly sorted and delivered mail to residences and businesses in the area of Fitch Street and Wilson Road.

It’s believed other “unknown complainants” on the delivery route may have been victimized, say investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.