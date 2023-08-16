B.C. man charged with attempted murder after gunfire exchange with police

Send this page to someone via email

A West Vancouver man is facing nine charges, including attempted murder, after an exchange of gunfire with police at the end of June.

Siavash Ahmadi, 39, faces two counts of attempted murder, along with charges of breaking and entering, impaired driving, and several firearms-related offences.

On June 26, West Vancouver police pulled over a suspect for impaired driving on the westbound ramp off Highway 1 at 15th Street just before 3 a.m.



Shots were fired shortly afterward and the suspect was struck by a police vehicle, seriously injured, and transported to the hospital.

The province’s civilian-led police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is still investigating the matter. West Vancouver police have declined to comment while it is before the courts.

Ahmadi, meanwhile, remains in custody with an Aug. 24 court date in North Vancouver.