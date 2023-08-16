Kawartha Pine Ridge teacher Shirley Bell re-elected ETFO vice-president

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board teacher Shirley Bell has been re-elected vice-president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

She has served in the role since 2021 and was re-elected during the union’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, the union announced.

The ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel and professional support personnel.

Bell began her teaching career in 2005 with the school board after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., and a bachelor of education from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. She began her union work as a school steward, joined the local’s social justice committee and became vice-president in 2013 and then president of the local in 2015.

Provincially, Bell has served on the ETFO’s collective bargaining advisory council task force, professional collaboration task force and budget committee, and chairs the ETFO’s donations committee, long-term disability governance board and selection committee.

She also serves on the Ontario Federation of Labour’s executive board, and is an Ontario Teachers’ Federation governor and fellow.

Her re-election comes as the union announced Monday it would be holding in-person meetings to conduct strike votes due to a “lack of sufficient progress” in contract negotiations with the Ontario government.

Among the concerns are compensation, hiring practices, working conditions and smaller class sizes.

“The re-election of a Conservative government has meant further cuts to public services and attacks on educators,” Bell stated on Wednesday. “Their agenda is clear: Create chaos and stress in public education to support privatization. In response, it is important for us to stay informed, engaged, and committed to fighting for our rights and the rights of students.

“We can successfully win against the Ford government in the courts, on the streets, and in classrooms.”

On Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government had been “bargaining in good faith, meeting over 170 times with all education unions.”

Two things:

1. START understanding the process and STOP fear mongering! Students will be in school in September

2. sitting at the table and NOT responding to ANY tabled proposals is NOT bargaining or showing interest in getting a deal!!! https://t.co/AkAbwf5wUn — Shirley Bell (@ShirleyBell8) August 15, 2023

Bell on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to Lecce, asking him to “stop fear mongering,” stating students will be in school in September.

“Sitting at the table and not responding to any tabled proposals is not bargaining or showing interest in getting a deal,” she stated.