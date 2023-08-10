Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, education workers union ratify new deal

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing hundreds of education workers and the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in central Ontario have approved a new four-year collective agreement.

A tentative deal was reached in June between the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5555 and the board. Both sides have approved the deal which is effective Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2026.

The union represents more than 1,900 education workers with 140 job titles including secretaries, custodians, maintenance, early childhood education and more.

“I would like to thank the representatives of KPR for making this agreement possible,” stated Ron Maguire, president of Local 5555. “Our members are pleased that we can start the new school year off fresh, with the stress of negotiations behind us.

“With the stability of having an agreement in place until August 2026, it not only benefits our members, but also the staff and the students who we support.”

Story continues below advertisement

Steve Russell, chairperson of the school board, says the board is “very pleased” to ratify the agreement. He extended thanks to CUPE representatives for the “positive and respectful approach they brought to these negotiations.”

“On a number of local issues, we have found common ground that will benefit all,” he said. “We would reiterate how important the contributions of CUPE staff are for the operation of our schools and the success of our students. Along with our students and families, we value and appreciate the work they do every day in our schools and workplaces.”

With its headquarters in Peterborough, the school board includes 93 schools (elementary, and secondary) in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Durham Region.