Crime

More than 20 cars vandalized in St. Albert, Alta., police say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 16, 2023 11:49 am
The suspect vehicle in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert, Alta.
The suspect vehicle in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert, Alta. Supplied / St. Albert RCMP
Police in St. Albert are investigating after nearly two dozen vehicles were vandalized over two nights this month.

According to RCMP, on Aug. 6, officers were called to a parking lot at 525 St. Albert Trail, where they were told six vehicles had had rocks thrown at their windows.

Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles, which are believed by police to have been targeted between about 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m.

On Tuesday, a little over a week later, RCMP said they received several complaints of people waking up to their car windows being damaged.

Again, nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles that were vandalized in the A, B, F and P neighbourhoods sometime in the early morning hours, police said.

One of the owners caught the suspect on surveillance video driving a car believed to be a Nissan Versa Note or something similar, RCMP said.

A vehicle police believe is involved in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert.
A vehicle police believe is involved in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert. Supplied / St. Albert RCMP
A vehicle police believe is involved in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert. View image in full screen
A vehicle police believe is involved in a series of vandalisms in St. Albert. Supplied / St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are now asking those with surveillance cameras to check the footage from those nights to see if they caught anything suspicious. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or submit an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

