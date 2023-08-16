Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Dealing with grass fires, fixer-upper homes, and back-to-school budgeting.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Dealing with grass fires in and around Saskatoon

A dry spring and summer have led to fire bans and restrictions in rural municipalities around Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department has a service agreement with RMs and communities to assist each other in the event of grass fires.

Deputy Chief Tony Johnston explains how that agreement works and what goes into fighting grass fires.

What to consider when purchasing a fixer-upper home in Saskatoon

Saskatoon is experiencing a tight real estate market, with the benchmark price hitting a new record high and inventory levels remaining low.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says the current market conditions can tempt buyers to look at fixer-uppers to remain within their budget.

Turner looks at what buyers need to do when looking at fixer-upper options when purchasing a home.

Planning a budget for back-to-school expenses

Kids are set to head back to school in a few weeks and that means many parents are feeling the stress of yet another expense as they stock up on back-to-school supplies.

BDO senior vice-president Jennifer McCracken says one way parents can keep costs down is to prioritize needs over wants.

McCracken speaks with Chris Carr on ways parents can properly budget for those back-to-school supplies.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Lingering smoke — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Aug. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.