Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph to host pop-up event on waste collection

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 16, 2023 9:42 am
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Guelph are being invited to a pop-up event hosted by the city.

It is to promote different design concepts that are being considered for a new waste collection system.

The event is taking place at St. George’s Square Thursday, Friday and next Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be displays that mock streetscapes for residents to experience how each option integrates into the downtown environment.

According to a news release, the designs were developed through a series of three workshops by the Downtown Waste Working Group made up of downtown residents, business owners, social service providers and city staff.

Trending Now

For those who can’t make it, there is an online survey that is available until Aug. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsRecyclingGarbageCity of GuelphPop Up Eventdesign conceptsDowntown Waste Working Groupwaste collection system
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices