Guelph to host pop-up event on waste collection

Residents of Guelph are being invited to a pop-up event hosted by the city.

It is to promote different design concepts that are being considered for a new waste collection system.

The event is taking place at St. George’s Square Thursday, Friday and next Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be displays that mock streetscapes for residents to experience how each option integrates into the downtown environment.

According to a news release, the designs were developed through a series of three workshops by the Downtown Waste Working Group made up of downtown residents, business owners, social service providers and city staff.

For those who can’t make it, there is an online survey that is available until Aug. 25.