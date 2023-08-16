21-year-old Barrie man killed in Orillia crash

See more sharing options

A 21-year-old Barrie man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Orillia on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 12 at Memorial Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Police said a man from Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the Orillia OPP detachment.