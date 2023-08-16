Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

21-year-old Barrie man killed in Orillia crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 7:22 am
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
A 21-year-old Barrie man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Orillia on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 12 at Memorial Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Police said a man from Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the Orillia OPP detachment.

