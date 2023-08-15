Menu

Cannabis

Malahat Highway closed in both directions near summit due to wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 11:05 pm
B.C. wildfire danger expected to spike
The forecasted arrival on Thursday of a weather system, bringing lightning and strong winds, is expected to make this summer's record-setting wildfire season even worse. Aaron McArthur reports.
A section of the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island was closed Tuesday evening due to a wildfire.

DriveBC said Highway 1 was closed in both directions for seven kilometres between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road.

As of 8 p.m., the BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as out-of-control, 0.9 hectares in size and in the area of Colpman Creek.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen. DriveBC was scheduled to provide its next update at 8:30 p.m.

More to come…

