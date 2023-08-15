Malahat Highway closed in both directions near summit due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island was closed Tuesday evening due to a wildfire.

DriveBC said Highway 1 was closed in both directions for seven kilometres between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road.

As of 8 p.m., the BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as out-of-control, 0.9 hectares in size and in the area of Colpman Creek.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen. DriveBC was scheduled to provide its next update at 8:30 p.m.

