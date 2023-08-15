Man walks into hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound after Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said gunshots were reported around Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said they received reports of multiple gunshots.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they were able to confirm a gun had been fired but found no evidence anyone had been hurt, police said in a post on social media.

Later, officers confirmed a male victim walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.