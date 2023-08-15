Menu

Crime

Man walks into hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 7:33 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said gunshots were reported around Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said they received reports of multiple gunshots.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they were able to confirm a gun had been fired but found no evidence anyone had been hurt, police said in a post on social media.

Later, officers confirmed a male victim walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

