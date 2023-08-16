Send this page to someone via email

The finalists have been named for the 2023 Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce.

The awards in 22 categories publicly recognize and honour local businesses and business people that have demonstrated a passion for excellence.

The awards gala will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with a reception at The Venue in downtown Peterborough followed by the ceremony at Showplace Performance Centre.

“The Excellence Awards event is the Chamber’s way of shining a spotlight on the outstanding businesses and business leaders in the City and County of Peterborough,” said Sarah Budd, Chamber president and CEO.

“We encourage the community to join us in learning more about our business community at our annual celebration.”

Nominations were open until May 24.

Categories with finalists and/or recipient:

Business Citizen of the Year — To be announced at the ceremony.

— To be announced at the ceremony. Stuart Harrison President’s Award : To be announced at the ceremony.

: To be announced at the ceremony. Businesswoman of the Year — Nicole Truman (Fox Law Professional Corporation)

— Nicole Truman (Fox Law Professional Corporation) 4-Under-40 profiles (in memory of Kathy Windrem): Ashley Bonner, Ashley Flynn, Lauren Hunter and Laura Montague

(in memory of Kathy Windrem): Ashley Bonner, Ashley Flynn, Lauren Hunter and Laura Montague Business student leadership prizes : Emma Olstad (Trent University) and to be announced (Fleming College)

: Emma Olstad (Trent University) and to be announced (Fleming College) Commercial development or renovation: Key Design Inc. (Key Design Inc. Studio & Office), Peterborough Housing Corporation (Hunt Terraces) and the Peterborough Humane Society (Peterborough Animal Care Centre)

We wanted to send out a big THANK YOU to everyone who has nominated a business or a business professional for our Business Excellence Awards so far! Nominations are still open! Get your nominations submitted by May 24th. https://t.co/vSeMCT2AtI #PKExcellence #BusinessExcellence pic.twitter.com/sRsxFuwLN1 — PKChamber (@ptbochamber) May 19, 2023

Customer first : The Boardwalk Board Game Lounge, Chemong Home Hardware Building Centre and The Willow Studio

: The Boardwalk Board Game Lounge, Chemong Home Hardware Building Centre and The Willow Studio Employer of the Year : Engage Engineering Ltd., Gauvreau | Accounting Tax Law Advisory and Hospice Peterborough

: Engage Engineering Ltd., Gauvreau | Accounting Tax Law Advisory and Hospice Peterborough Entrepreneurial spirit : Cheeks Ahoy, Flossophy Ptbo and Y Drive Canada

: Cheeks Ahoy, Flossophy Ptbo and Y Drive Canada Peterborough County Farm Family of the Year : Todd and Jennifer Payne and family with Asphodel Sheep Company

: Todd and Jennifer Payne and family with Asphodel Sheep Company Green initiatives : Cheeks Ahoy, The Land Canadian Adventures Inc. and the Peterborough Folk Festival

: Cheeks Ahoy, The Land Canadian Adventures Inc. and the Peterborough Folk Festival Health and wellness: Euphoria Wellness Spa, The Spa + Clinic at Fleming College and The Willow Studio

Hospitality : Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites, Nostimo By The Original Greek and Taso’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

: Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites, Nostimo By The Original Greek and Taso’s Restaurant & Pizzeria Local focus : The Boardwalk Board Game Lounge, New Beginnings Building Services and Peterborough GreenUP

: The Boardwalk Board Game Lounge, New Beginnings Building Services and Peterborough GreenUP Marketing and promotion : Community Futures Peterborough, INSPIRE: The Women’s Portrait Project andd Showplace Performance Centre

: Community Futures Peterborough, INSPIRE: The Women’s Portrait Project andd Showplace Performance Centre Micro Business: OmniWorx Design, Peterborough Currents Media Inc. and Social Kat Media

OmniWorx Design, Peterborough Currents Media Inc. and Social Kat Media Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year : Imad Mahfouz & Hashem Yakan (Levantine Grill)

: Imad Mahfouz & Hashem Yakan (Levantine Grill) Not-for-profit : Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region, Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Foundation and the Peterborough Humane Society

: Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region, Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Foundation and the Peterborough Humane Society Professional services : Engage Engineering Ltd., Fox Law Professional Corporation and Lett Architects Inc.

: Engage Engineering Ltd., Fox Law Professional Corporation and Lett Architects Inc. Retail : Living Local Marketplace, Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre and Plant Goals

: Living Local Marketplace, Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre and Plant Goals Skilled trades : Black Rock Developments, Bruce Maly Plumbing & Drain Services Inc. and Van de Bor Paving Ltd.

: Black Rock Developments, Bruce Maly Plumbing & Drain Services Inc. and Van de Bor Paving Ltd. Tourism: Kawartha Country Wines, the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority and the Peterborough Museum and Archives

Tickets for the ceremony are available online at pkexcellence.ca