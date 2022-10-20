Matt Strano named Business Citizen of the Year at Peterborough Business Excellence Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Strano, CEO of Charlotte Products Ltd., was named the recipient of the Business Citizen of the Year, during the annual Business and Excellence Awards in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

The 19th annual awards event hosted by the Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce acknowledges and recognizes businesses and entrepreneurs in a number of categories.

To see the entire ceremony, which was held at the Showplace Performance Centre, visit the chamber’s YouTube channel.

Strano, a native of Peterborough, leads the cleaning products company. He was recognized for his entrepreneurial and community spirit which includes launching Charlotte Cares, a program that supports charities such as the Peterborough Humane Society, Junior Achievement, Hospice Peterborough, Habitat for Humanity, Five Counties Children’s Centre, and more.

The father of three teenagers is also an active volunteer and coach in the community. In 2020 he was named volunteer of the year with the Peterborough City Soccer Association.

Strano congratulated all the winners and nominees and said “we live in a great community.” He credited outgoing chamber president Stu Harrison who “inspired” him to get involved in the community. Harrison is retiring at the end of the month after 20 years in the role.

Strano said the honour is a “team effort,” rather than his own.

“Although I stand here accepting this prestigious award individually, I strongly feel it is more of a team recognition involving the Charlotte team, my family and friends, and the community,” Strano said during his acceptance speech. “Without the efforts, support and encouragement of all of the above, I would never be in this position.”

The chamber noted during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strano’s company partnered with other companies to increase production for sanitizer and disinfectant products. The efforts doubled production capacity in two weeks.

Other award recipients included:

