Cornish family named Peterborough County’s Farm Family of the Year

The Cornish family of Indian River, Ont., has been named Peterborough County’s Farm Family of the Year, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The annual award — presented by the Peterborough County Federation of Agriculture and the Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce — recognizes a farm family that demonstrates good farming practices, an interest in the farming community, and participation by the family in the farm’s operation.

Indian Rivers Acres farm — located at 2275 Indian River Line, east of Peterborough — is owned by Kevin Cornish and Janet Dawson, who purchased the 93-acre farm in 2010, converting it to a vegetable farm after the farm was previously a beef and show cattle operation by former owner Marg Allan.

The farm says in six years, the business had grown considerably so Cornish and Dawson decided to focus all of their energy on the vegetable stand at their farm instead of being a vendor at local farmers’ markets and events.

According to the chamber, the Cornish family — which includes sons Liam and Lucas — now operates a 12-month operation, growing 12 acres of sweet corn; five acres of pumpkins, squash and gourds; approximately 15,000 garlic bulbs; and 1.5 acres of other tender vegetables (pickling cucumbers, field cucumbers, beans, asparagus, beets, lettuce, herbs, tomatoes, potatoes and zucchini).

With the exception of sweet corn and pumpkins, all other vegetables are hand-planted and hand-weeded. All the crops are hand-harvested.

The farm now includes 99 free-range egg-layers.

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the farm began growing and selling fresh-cut flowers.

The chamber notes the couple are also active community volunteers and donated a “sizeable” portion of their harvest to area food banks and Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough.

The family will receive their award on Oct. 19 during the annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the chamber. Tickets are available online and include a pre-show reception at The Venue in Peterborough followed by the awards ceremony at Showplace Performance Centre. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

In a Facebook post, the family said they were “completely speechless” for the recognition.

“Our family farm is made possible because of you — our amazing customers,” the post states. “We can’t thank you enough for your patronage, your kind words, encouragement and most of all, your friendship.”

