Crime

Indian Head RCMP investigating vandalism on rainbow sidewalk at local high school

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 4:37 pm
Indian RCMP are looking for any information from the public regarding a report of vandalism on a rainbow painted on the local high school sidewalk. View image in full screen
Indian RCMP are looking for any information from the public regarding a report of vandalism on a rainbow painted on the local high school sidewalk.
Police are investigating a report of vandalism on a sidewalk that featured a rainbow at the local high school in Indian Head, Sask.

According to an RCMP release, the incident is believed to have occurred between Aug. 11 and 13, 2023.

“Indian Head RCMP is working closely with the high school to coordinate a clean-up of the painted vandalism of derogatory, vulgar images and words,” stated police.

“Officers continue to investigate the incident and gather information required to help identify the individual(s) responsible.”

In an emailed statement from the Town of Indian Head regarding the recent vandalism at their local high school, representatives stated they are a tight-knit community that values respect, unity, and the wellbeing of all their residents.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent act of vandalism in our town,” the statement read. “Such actions do not reflect what Indian Head stands for.”

Indian Head RCMP are asking residents in the community, or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact Indian Head RCMP by calling 306-695-5200, 310-RCMP for immediate response, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism'
Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationVandalismHigh SchoolIndian HeadIndian Head RCMPTown of Indian Head
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

