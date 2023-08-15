Indian Head RCMP investigating vandalism on rainbow sidewalk at local high school

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a report of vandalism on a sidewalk that featured a rainbow at the local high school in Indian Head, Sask.

According to an RCMP release, the incident is believed to have occurred between Aug. 11 and 13, 2023.

“Indian Head RCMP is working closely with the high school to coordinate a clean-up of the painted vandalism of derogatory, vulgar images and words,” stated police.

“Officers continue to investigate the incident and gather information required to help identify the individual(s) responsible.”

In an emailed statement from the Town of Indian Head regarding the recent vandalism at their local high school, representatives stated they are a tight-knit community that values respect, unity, and the wellbeing of all their residents.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent act of vandalism in our town,” the statement read. “Such actions do not reflect what Indian Head stands for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Indian Head RCMP are asking residents in the community, or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact Indian Head RCMP by calling 306-695-5200, 310-RCMP for immediate response, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).