Former Montreal elementary school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls

A former Montreal primary school teacher has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing five young girls.

Quebec court Judge Mélanie Hébert says Dominic Blanchette was in a position of authority and trust when he abused the victims, some of whom were as young as 10.

She says the 29-year-old was aware of the consequences of the abuse he committed between September 2017 and May 2022.

Blanchette pleaded guilty in March on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation.

He pleaded guilty to sexual interference of four girls, and was convicted of sexual interference involving a fifth victim.

Blanchette, who taught in the Montreal North borough at two different schools, used his influence as a teacher and basketball coach to groom and exploit his victims.