Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Montreal elementary school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 3:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: August 15, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: August 15, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Montreal primary school teacher has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing five young girls.

Quebec court Judge Mélanie Hébert says Dominic Blanchette was in a position of authority and trust when he abused the victims, some of whom were as young as 10.

She says the 29-year-old was aware of the consequences of the abuse he committed between September 2017 and May 2022.

Blanchette pleaded guilty in March on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation.

Trending Now

He pleaded guilty to sexual interference of four girls, and was convicted of sexual interference involving a fifth victim.

Blanchette, who taught in the Montreal North borough at two different schools, used his influence as a teacher and basketball coach to groom and exploit his victims.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Sexual AbuseMontreal crimeMontreal NorthMontreal schoolDominic BlanchetteDominic Blanchette arrestDominic Blanchette sentencing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices