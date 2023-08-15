Menu

Headline link
Canada

New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferry cancels Tuesday sailings, reduces August schedule

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch'
Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch
WATCH: Two new walk-on vessels are now docked in Nanaimo with plans to set sail next month. The private alternative may help bring relief to those growing frustrated with BC Ferries. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 20, 2023
The launch of B.C.’s new Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferry service has hit more choppy waters, with the company cancelling Tuesday sailings and slashing its schedule for the rest of August.

Hullo had aimed to launch its new 75-minute service between the two cities on Monday, but was forced to scrap its inaugural sailings due to power outages and high winds.

The company said late Monday that it had also pre-emptively cancelled all Tuesday sailings, and was reducing its schedule for the rest of the month to two sailings daily.

“Safety and reliability remain our North Star at Hullo. While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions.”

Starting Wednesday, the company will be offering sailings on its two catamarans departing Nanaimo at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and departing Vancouver at noon and 6:30 p.m.

The company said it would contact passengers directly about rescheduling or refunding trips booked on cancelled sailings.

