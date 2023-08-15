City of Barrie issues swim advisory for Centennial Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Elevated bacteria levels have prompted the City of Barrie to issue a swim advisory for Centennial Beach downtown.

Based on water sample results from Monday, the city says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has recommended that a swim advisory be posted for Centennial Beach.

City staff are posting advisory signage and will have re-sampled the beach Tuesday.

Staff say they will share an update on the advisory once they consult with the health unit.

Due to samples also taken on Monday, city staff say a previous advisory issued at Minet’s Point Beach has now been lifted at the recommendation of the health unit.