Crime

Toronto safe consumption site worker charged with accessory after fatal shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil held at Jimmy Simpson Park for Toronto mother struck by stray bullets in Leslieville'
Vigil held at Jimmy Simpson Park for Toronto mother struck by stray bullets in Leslieville
RELATED: Friends, family and community members gathered for a vigil at Jimmy Simpson Park to pay tribute to the life of Karolina Heubner-Makurat. She died on July 7 after being struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Kayla McLean reports – Jul 17, 2023
A 23-year-old worker at a safe consumption site in Toronto’s east end has been charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence as police continue to investigate a shooting that killed a Leslieville mother in July.

On Tuesday, Toronto police announced two arrests in the case, with investigators piecing together the events of July 7, when a stray bullet led to the death of a woman around Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue.

One of the people arrested was a worker at South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Police identified her as Khalila Zara Mohammed from Pickering.

“We were distressed to learn that one of the individuals arrested and charged as an alleged accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice in relation to the July 7th shooting has been employed… since 2021 in the Consumption and Treatment Centre,” Jason Altenberg and Emily Hill, the CEO and interim chair of the community health centre, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said the worker had been placed on leave for “unrelated concerns” earlier in August.

The fatal incident near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue began just after midday with a fight between three men, police said.

Two of the three had handguns and fired them at each other, according to investigators.

Trending Now

A mother walking in the area was hit by a stray bullet. She was transported to hospital but later died.

Just under a week after the shooting, police made their first arrest. Damian Hudson, 32, was charged with second-degree murder.

Then, more than a month after the deadly shooting, a second suspect was arrested. Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was charged with manslaughter, robbery and failure to comply with probation.

Another suspect is still outstanding.

The remaining suspect is described as 18 to 25 years old with an average height and slim build. Police said he had long hair in a ponytail and wore a black baseball hat.

Police said he also wore a black North Face hoodie, dark-coloured jeans and white shoes.

