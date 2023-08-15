Menu

Crime

9-year-old girl ‘mauled’ by dogs when attending Newmarket home to view puppies for sale: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 1:31 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A father and daughter went to a Newmarket home to view puppies for sale last month when the young girl was “mauled and severely injured” by three dogs in an unprovoked attack, police say.

Charges have now been laid against the dogs’ owner.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a home on Jackson Court at around 6:05 p.m. on July 27 for an animal complaint.

Police said a father and his 9-year-old daughter went to the home to view puppies for sale “when three dogs rushed out of the house and attacked the girl without provocation.”

The girl suffered severe bites and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She has since been released and is now recovering at home.

Newmarket animal services went to the home that evening and the three dogs were handed over. They were then euthanized.

Police said they investigated and on Aug. 15, a 68-year-old Newmarket man was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Under the Ontario Dog Owners’ Liability Act, he was also charged with three counts of dog bite to a person.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate.

Anyone with additional information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceDog AttackYork Policenewmarketnewmarket crimenewmarket dog attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

