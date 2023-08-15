Blind Bay teen injured when e-bike collides with oncoming vehicle

A heavy-duty helmet minimized the injury a Blind Bay, B.C.-area teenager incurred in a serious e-bike crash, though he’s still in need of significant medical care.
Police said closed circuit video from the area showed the 17-year-old at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 speeding down the road on an e-bike.
“As (he) negotiated a corner he crossed into the path of a vehicle going in the opposite direction and a collision ensued,” RCMP said.
That’s when he was lodged under the vehicle, according to police.
“The rider was extracted from under the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in Kamloops,” RCMP said.
“The operator of the bike suffered serious injures which the hospital is treating in ICU.”
The driver of the vehicle was co-operative at the scene and was not injured.
“In this case the rider was wearing a helmet that one would expect to see the operator of a motorcycle wearing,” RCMP said.
“The construction standards of the helmet as opposed to a standard bicycle helmet no doubt minimized the injuries sustained in this collision.”
Comments