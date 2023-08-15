Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man barricades himself in Trent Lakes building: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 11:40 am
Peterborough County OPP say a man barricaded himself inside a building on Bessie Avenue in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Aug. 14. He was arrested without incident. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a man barricaded himself inside a building on Bessie Avenue in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Aug. 14. He was arrested without incident. Global News
Charges have been laid after a man barricaded himself inside a building in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for an unwanted man at a residence in the municipality.

Police say before officers arrived, the suspect had left the residence and barricaded himself inside a building on Bessie Avenue, about five kilometres northeast of the village of Bobcaygeon.

OPP say as a precaution, their emergency response team and tactics and rescue unit were both dispatched to the scene. Police asked the public to remain away from the area.

“After a brief period, the male voluntarily exited the building and was taken into custody without incident,” OPP stated.

A 37-year-old man from Trent Lakes was arrested and charged with break and enter and criminal harassment.

He was held in custody for a future court date in Peterborough, OPP said.

Break And EnterBreak InPeterborough County OPPStandoffCriminal HarassmentTrent LakesMunicipality of Trent LakesBarricadeBessie Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

