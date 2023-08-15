Menu

Crime

3 teens assaulted, robbed at Polo Park mall

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 11:51 am
CF Polo Park mall. View image in full screen
CF Polo Park mall. Sam Thompson / Global News
A group of teens robbed and assaulted another group of teens inside Polo Park mall on Friday, Winnipeg police say.

Officers went to the mall just after 6 p.m. on Friday and found three teen boys inside a business with minor injuries. Police say the victims, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, didn’t require medical attention.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

Investigators say the two groups were involved in an argument when the group of suspects assaulted three victims who were taking refuge in a mall business. One suspect flashed a fake firearm before the assault and another robbed one of the victims of his cellphone.

The two groups did not know each other, police say.

Using the tactical team and the canine unit, police found and arrested eight teens aged 13 to 17 in the area. Officers recovered a large knife and an imitation Glock 19 CO2 gun nearby.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or provide it online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Winnipeg teen arrested in connection with stabbing in Grant Park mall parking lot
