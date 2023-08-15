‘Parking is impossible’: REM users on Montreal’s south shore risk fines, being towed

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers on Montreal’s south shore who park their cars at the Du Quartier station looking to hop onto the REM light rail network are doing so at their own risk.

Signs have been installed throughout the Dix30 shopping centre parking lot indicating to drivers the spaces are for customers and shoppers only.

Several commuters have been leaving their cars in the parking lot next to the Du Quartier station without knowing it is not permitted.

“It’s confusing because I saw signs that said “for only employees only” but there wasn’t any signs on the other side of the parking lot,” Fanilo Andre Angefy said.

“Plus it’s right near the entrance of the REM. Everyone is doing it.”

The Du Quartier station is the only station on the south shore that does not have dedicated parking for vehicles.

Drivers who park on the Dix30 property risk getting a $68 ticket or they may be towed at their own expense of $175.

“The Du Quartier station is accessible by bus, bike and foot. On the south shore, the parking spaces of the stations have been designed according to the vocation of each station,” Jessica Thèroux, spokesperson for the REM, said.

Officials with the REM said 3,300 parking spaces are available between the Panama and Brossard stations. A quarter of the parking spaces are paid parking.

Some users say they do not want to dish out for both a monthly transit pass and parking fees.

“The Panama station is really a pain. Parking is impossible,” Angefy said.

The ARTM is suggesting drivers park their cars at the nearby Chevrier station but this option will only be available for the next year.

The local transit authority hopes drivers will consider taking other means of transportation to connect to the light rail network.

Other users say they plan to continue parking in the Dix 30 as a calculated risk.

“If I receive a ticket, I’ll stop parking here,” Yohan Lee said.

The Dix30 did not respond to Global News’ repeated requests for comment.