Canada

Fireworks mishap results in $1M in damages at going-away party in Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 10:39 am
Police say damage is estimated at roughly $1 million after a firework tipped over and launched into a haybarn during a going away party in Central Elgin, Ont.

Roughly 50 family and friends of the property owner gathered on Sunday for a going-away party for a family member, Const. Brett Phair explained.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Central Elgin and Southwold fire departments were called out to the property on Southdale Line just after 11 p.m.

“The owners of the residence were hosting a celebration on the property that included a private fireworks display,” police said in a release.

“During the display, a firework tipped over inadvertently, launched into a nearby haybarn and set it ablaze.”

No injuries were reported but roughly $1 million in damage was done to “buildings, farm implements, and other equipment” impacted by the fire.

Phair said in an interview that no charges are expected “as the incident has been deemed accidental with no grounds for criminal charges.”

The public is reminded to make sure they are following local bylaws when using backyard fireworks and to make sure to follow safety procedures.

